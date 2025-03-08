ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.37 and last traded at $90.27. Approximately 1,048,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $86.65.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.99.

