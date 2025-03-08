Assetmark Inc. Has $10.27 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Dover by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,214,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,531,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,993 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,676,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 984,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $185.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.90 and its 200 day moving average is $193.56. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $168.20 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

