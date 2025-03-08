Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 87.45 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.11). 4,065,358 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 4,049,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.25 ($0.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 117.12. The company has a market capitalization of £794.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.45)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current year.

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

