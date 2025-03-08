Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $635.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.71 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $664.88 and a 200-day moving average of $650.47.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

