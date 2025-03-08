Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 577 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,426 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 29,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,788,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $216,125,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,249 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

TJX opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

