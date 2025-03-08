Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.9% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 12.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 50,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $219,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $64.91 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $63.82 and a one year high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.22, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.