Atria Investments Inc Purchases 358 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.37 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

