Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Price Up 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Free Report) were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $48.20. Approximately 414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

Aurubis Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.35.

Aurubis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.7783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Aurubis’s previous dividend of $0.51.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

