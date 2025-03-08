Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF) Insider Purchases A$10,800.00 in Stock

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF – Get Free Report) insider Peter Nathan bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,800.00 ($6,792.45).

Peter Nathan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Australian Dairy Nutritionals alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Peter Nathan bought 186,058 shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,558.67 ($5,382.81).

On Monday, December 16th, Peter Nathan bought 630,000 shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,610.00 ($18,622.64).

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Company Profile

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated producer of dairy products in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farms and Nutritional Powders segments. It owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for conversion to milk and milk products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.