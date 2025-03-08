Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – March 8th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Costco Wholesale are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of vehicles and vehicle-related products and services. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the automotive industry, which can be influenced by factors such as economic cycles, consumer demand, and technological innovations. Often, they include established automakers as well as emerging companies in sectors like electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.69. 340,933,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,237,375. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.63. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.67. 102,166,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,497,328. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.03. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.88 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $62.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $964.31. 5,505,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,769. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $989.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $942.97. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $697.27 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Featured Stories