Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.87 and last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 432290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,432.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,117,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,964 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,384,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,716,000 after purchasing an additional 450,656 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,657,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after purchasing an additional 181,222 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,081,000 after buying an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,219,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,203,000 after buying an additional 517,942 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

