Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $316,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

