Banco Santander S.A. Buys 11,074 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $63,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. The trade was a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $891.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $381.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $950.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.53. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

