Banco Santander S.A. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,004 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,356 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $44,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.81.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $449.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.56 and a 200-day moving average of $487.67. The company has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.75 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

