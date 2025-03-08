Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.15 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

