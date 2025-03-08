Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 410.40 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 415.60 ($5.37). 3,629,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,833,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419.80 ($5.42).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.98) price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 432.66.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

