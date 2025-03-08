Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.33 and traded as high as $15.93. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 10,475 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.33. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 147,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Further Reading

