Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $791.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PH opened at $635.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $664.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $650.47. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $492.71 and a twelve month high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

