Benchmark (LON:BMK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.46 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.33), with a volume of 133037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £191.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.85, a P/E/G ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.68.

Benchmark (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported GBX (5.99) (($0.08)) EPS for the quarter. Benchmark had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 43.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Benchmark Holdings plc will post 0.9566873 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benchmark’s mission is to enable aquaculture producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.We bring together biology and technology to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock – from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.

Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), diets and probiotics and sea lice treatments.

