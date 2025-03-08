Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $212.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.02. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $196.80 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

