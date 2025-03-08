Best Metaverse Stocks To Follow Today – March 8th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, Future FinTech Group, Xiao-I, and PowerUp Acquisition are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that are invested in developing and exploiting the digital ecosystems of the metaverse, including virtual and augmented reality platforms, gaming, and blockchain-based technologies. These companies aim to build immersive digital environments and economies, which investors view as the next frontier for social interaction, commerce, and entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.69. 340,933,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,237,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.68. 4,459,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,785. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.27.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.31. 948,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,673. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.64. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 1 year low of $138.24 and a 1 year high of $238.32.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SKM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 363,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,644. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. SK Telecom has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

Future FinTech Group (FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTFT traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,728,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,935. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. Future FinTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

AIXI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 86,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11. Xiao-I has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

NASDAQ:PWUP traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $0.86. 389,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. PowerUp Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

