BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Cut to “Hold” at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk downgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

BBAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NYSE BBAI opened at $3.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

In other BigBear.ai news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Industrial Partners LP bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $284,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,790,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $4,005,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

