BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Unloaded Rep. Greg Landsman

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). In a filing disclosed on March 05th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in BlackRock stock on February 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (1)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Arista Investors (OTCMKTS:ARINA) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 2/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 12/19/2024.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $11.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $947.96. 1,180,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $745.55 and a 52-week high of $1,084.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $994.60 and its 200-day moving average is $984.14.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $11.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.66 EPS. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,155.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,261.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,120.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,010.00, for a total transaction of $10,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,117,330. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,430 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,629. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.