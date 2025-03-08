BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Samsara Stock Down 15.7 %

Insider Activity at Samsara

IOT opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29.

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $1,015,861.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 882,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,530,398.80. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 112,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $5,160,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,389,912 shares of company stock worth $65,081,064. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,575 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,274,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Samsara by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

