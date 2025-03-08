Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) on 3/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 2/26/2025.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.6 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.15. 12,987,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $107.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after purchasing an additional 815,403 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 113,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,322 shares of company stock worth $14,321,068. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

