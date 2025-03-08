Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 2,717,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,245,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.22. The company has a market cap of £1.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Botswana Diamonds alerts:

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (0.05) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative net margin of 2,389.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.