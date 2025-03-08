Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 925,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $67,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 952.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $3,847,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.54. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.99.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 11.58%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BYD. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BYD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $49,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,977 shares in the company, valued at $452,339.36. This represents a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,208,439. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.