Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Cut by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $194.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.28 and a 200-day moving average of $192.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.