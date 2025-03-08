Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $191.58, but opened at $181.04. Broadcom shares last traded at $185.41, with a volume of 7,021,250 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 8.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $913.85 billion, a PE ratio of 159.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 191.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.