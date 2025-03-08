Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total value of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $115,396.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,132.80. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,441 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,835. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $241.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $246.58. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

BR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

