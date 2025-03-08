Callan Family Office LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 243,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $965,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 164,041 shares in the company, valued at $27,183,234.11. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,789 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ICE opened at $170.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $175.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

