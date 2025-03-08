Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 37,314 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,314 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,805,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $566,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 15.1% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $283,000.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

RNA stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $20.34 and a one year high of $56.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,772.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Kathleen P. Gallagher sold 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,816.64. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $297,250.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,580.49. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,138 shares of company stock worth $4,229,012. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

