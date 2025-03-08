Candriam S.C.A. Sells 11,524 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,524 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLTX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1,269.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 55.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.31. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

