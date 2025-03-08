Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,559 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.0 %

EW stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,841.12. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

