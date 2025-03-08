Candriam S.C.A. Sells 681,155 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,155 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $49.55 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.38). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. The company had revenue of $61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bhavesh Ashar sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $62,169.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,023.07. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Lynch sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $9,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,210.24. This trade represents a 57.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,766 shares of company stock worth $24,402,956 in the last 90 days. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

