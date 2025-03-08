CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.45. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 858 shares changing hands.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.
