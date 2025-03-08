Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 169.49 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.96). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 154.20 ($1.99), with a volume of 465,042 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 215 ($2.78) to GBX 175 ($2.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia
CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.
