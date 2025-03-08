Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (CVE:CTN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 21000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Centurion Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$431,700.00, a P/E ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Centurion Minerals Company Profile
Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for calcium sulphate. The company holds interest in the Ana Sofia Agricultural Gypsum project that consists of two mining concessions covering an area of 50 hectares and approximately 600 hectares of exploration rights located in Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina; and Casa Berardi West project that consists of 3 claim group covering and area of 5,100 hectares located in the northeast of Cochrane, Ontario.
