Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,986,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $150,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.