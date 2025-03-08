Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,181 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $142,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $261.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.28.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $247.10 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.25 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.92 and its 200 day moving average is $220.03. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

