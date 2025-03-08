Chatham Capital Group Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 348 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intuit by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,144,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total value of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,811 shares of company stock valued at $142,391,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $609.61 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company has a market cap of $170.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $602.28 and a 200 day moving average of $625.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

