Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 8,327 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 551.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

