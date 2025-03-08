Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 4.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.79. 186,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 421,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $910.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The company had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,123,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,048.32. This represents a 20.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,710. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 175,892 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 45,291 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

