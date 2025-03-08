Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Constellation Software Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $12.65 on Friday, hitting $3,430.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,260.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of $2,575.55 and a 52-week high of $3,628.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Constellation Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

