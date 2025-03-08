Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.90 and traded as low as C$3.65. Cornerstone Capital Resources shares last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 98,425 shares.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Stock Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$143.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.90.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.