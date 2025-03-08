Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $534,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $251,385,000 after buying an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradyco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $8,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,029.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $964.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $989.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $942.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.09%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.