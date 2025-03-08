Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Price Down 0.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1,029.50 and last traded at $1,040.39. 569,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,828,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,047.75.
The retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 billion.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,808,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,489,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,056,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $8,430,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Trading Down 6.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $428.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $989.69 and its 200-day moving average is $942.97.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
