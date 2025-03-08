Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Acquires A$14,046.53 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White purchased 12,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,046.53 ($8,834.29).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 1,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,030.00 ($647.80).

On Monday, February 24th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 59,338 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,966.36 ($40,230.42).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 152,908 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.21 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$185,171.59 ($116,460.12).

Coventry Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

