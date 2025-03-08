D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Unloaded Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). In a filing disclosed on March 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in D.R. Horton stock on February 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 2/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 2/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on 2/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX) on 2/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) on 2/25/2025.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.42. 4,496,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.21. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

