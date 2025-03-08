Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 431.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $212.49 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $170.46 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.40.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.72%.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

